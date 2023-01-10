Edward “Eddie” Wikan, beloved and first son of Edward Ove and Margaret Evelyn Kimpton Wikan, transitioned from this life into his next on Nov. 18, 2022, at his home in Leadore, Idaho, with his much loved wife, Doris, by his side.

Eddie came into this life on Aug. 28, 1939, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the Town of Wheaton — milking cows, working in the fields, roaming in the wooded acreage bordering the Chippewa River where he developed his adventuresome spirit. He attended Sunnyside Grade School and went on to graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1957.

His truck driving career began while hauling milk for his dad during the “milk can era.” That developed into a lifelong occupation as an over-the-road truck driver, hauling to 49 states plus Canada. When landline telephones were the thing for communication, every city he visited he would check the local phone book to see if there were any Wikans listed.

He lived in Wisconsin, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Alaska and, lastly, Idaho. He had a passion for hiking and camping. Several memorable hikes included hiking from North Rim to South Rim of the Grand Canyon in one day with his sisters Sandie and Jeanne and son Glenn in 1991. He went on to hike the Canyon two more times, the last when he was 65. He hiked Angels Landing in Zion National Park multiple times.

He spent one summer in Alaska mining for gold with two of his sons, Jon and Glenn. He said they made enough money to buy groceries; but, the experience was priceless. He spent several years working on the Alaskan pipeline, driving truck hauling the pipe in all kinds of weather and roads. With funds saved from that adventure, he and his wife, Alna, purchased the Trail West motel in Kanab, Utah, in 1976, where they operated it together along with a gift shop until she died in a tragic one vehicle accident in 1988.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alna; his brother, Steven Wayne Wikan; and his parents. He is survived by his sons: Jon Wikan (Nancy), Utah; Glenn Wikan, and Brian Wikan (Deborah), Wisconsin. He is also survived by his former wife, Dorothy Wikan and by his sisters: Sandra Schwab, Jeanne Hogseth (Steven), Sally Bjork (David), and by his brother, Paul Wikan (Joyce Greene), all of Wisconsin.

At his request, there will be no service.