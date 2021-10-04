CHIPPEWA FALLS -Edward F. Kloss, 78, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died suddenly on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his residence.

Ed was born June 6, 1943 in La Crosse, the son of Frank and Ruth (Kubal) Kloss. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

On June 24, 1967, Ed married Karin Youngman at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. He worked as a salesman for the Family Shopper for many years. Ed was a member of Holy Ghost Church. Ed loved spending time with his wife on road trips, visiting popular eagle watching locations along the Mississippi River.

Ed is survived by one son, Eric (Amy) Kloss of Rockford, MN; two daughters, Kerry (Jim) Larson of Lino Lakes, MN and Jennifer Bain of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Tom (Cheryl) Kloss of La Crescent, MN, Greg (Cheryl) Kloss and David (Vicki) Kloss both of La Crosse; one sister, Mary Kloss of La Crosse; and six grandchildren, Taylor and Ashlyn Larson, Amber and Brandon Bain and Katlyn and Grant Kloss.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Karin on August 29, 2015 and now is re-united with the love of his life; and his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in La Crosse Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the church.

In lieu of money or flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church or Veterans of Foreign Wars by paying tribute to fallen heroes at https://heroes.vfw.org.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.