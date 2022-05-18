WESTBY—Edward J. Clark, of Westby, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home in Westby, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Ed was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin on January 8, 1944. He was one of eight children, the eldest son. He went to school in Westby, WI, and was known as a “swell guy”. During high school and after he worked for his father at the Sunglo Creamery he joined the U.S. Navy in 1963. On Dec. 3, 1965, he married his best friend, Belinda Josue in Subic Bay, Philippines. Their love story lasted 51 beautiful years and six children later. After “Runt” passed, Ed found happiness again with his second wife Bernadith Estolonio when he returned to the Philippines in October of 2017. They married in Quezon City, Philippines. He returned shortly after to Westby and Bernadith (Jolly) followed.

Ed was a hard worker who took pride in providing for his family. He was employed by Gardner Bakery, Gateway Trucking, Transport America and retired from Martin Trucking after 18 years. He had driven to 48 states and well over a million miles. He owned several of his own semis throughout his trucking career.

Ed was humorous, punctual, and full of wit. He enjoyed American cars, casinos, word searches, Westerns, and traveling. Ed liked camping, dining out, and playing cards with his kids, grandkids, and nephews each with their own favorite card games. He showed his love for his grandkids by teasing them with a smile and a chuckle with them quickly learning to tease him back. His family will miss his decisiveness and funny sarcasm. Ed, a steadfast husband, father, and grandfather will be missed and live in our hearts forever.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Bernadith; and his six wonderful children: Kathy (Bob) Heim of Menomonie, WI, Joseph (Nikki) Clark of Melrose, Kimberly (Chad) Clark of Onalaska, Jeannie Clark of Onalaska, Rita (Robert) Thomson of La Crosse, and William (Yvonne) Clark of San Diego, Ca. He was blessed with 17 beautiful grandchildren: Drake (Kayla), Devon, Ben, Dieter, Ella, and Kenny Heim, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Dakota, Rawlins, Sierra, and Boston Clark, Kelsey, and McKenzie (Mac) Seiler, Keegan Clark, Jacob (Bubba) Sanderson and Krystal Clark. He had two great-grandchildren: Shae and Lilith.

Memories will be cherished by his siblings: Rose Campton of La Farge, Meg (Buck) Travnick of Hillsboro, Madonna Buros of Viroqua, Jim Clark of Westby, Evie (Steve) Larson of Westby, Carol Anderson of Westby, and Diane Hewitt of Viroqua.

He was preceded in death by his wife Belinda; his parents: Bernard and Rita Clark; Ruby and Charlie Payne, James and Ella Clark, William and Blanche Johnston, Frank Clark, Elizabeth Clark; and many nieces and nephews. Blessed be his memory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua with military honors to follow. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.