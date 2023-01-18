Edward J. Schmidt, 79, of Holmen and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road, West Salem. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.