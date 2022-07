TREMPEALEAU—Edward John Stanislowski, 86, of Trempealeau, passed away July 5, 2022 at the Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau with a visitation from 8:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.