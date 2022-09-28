BALDWIN — Edward Matthew Raehsler, age 62, of Baldwin, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center from longtime health issues. Edward was born on March 19, 1960, in Menomonie to Marvin and Carolyn (Werline) Raehsler. He grew up in Spring Valley until his family moved to Ellsworth in 1970. Ed graduated from Ellsworth High School with the class of 1978 and immediately began working as a semi-truck driver for Wieser Concrete. After about 10 years working at Weiser, he took driving positions with Stagecoach Express and Tom Eilen & Sons Trucking. Ed went by the trucker handle “Big Bird” and finished his freight-hauling career with N&M Transfer in Baldwin, where he spent 27 years.

Ed will be remembered for his mellow personality and habitual lateness. He enjoyed older John Deere tractors and attending farm auctions and tractor pulls. Ed was fond of grocery shopping and spending time at his camper located at O’Neil Creek in Chippewa Falls. He loved watching older television programs like Gunsmoke and The Andy Griffith Show, and also enjoyed cooking shows.

Ed will remain in the hearts of his siblings: Bob (Sheri) Raehsler, David (Theresa) Raehsler, and Susy (Pete) Schlichting; nieces and nephews: Jenna Raehsler (Dave Buettner Jr.), Heather Raehsler (Tate Titel), Nick Raehsler (Corbin Moulder), Nicole (Keith) Nelson, Wade (Autumn) Schlichting; great-nieces: Brecklyn, Maeve, and Vaela; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Edward’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin. Interment will follow at the Hammond Cemetery.

