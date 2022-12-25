Edward Michael Moran

LA CROSSE - Edward Michael Moran was born July 5, 1972 in La Crosse, WI and died at age 50 on October 25, 2022. He was graduated in 2011 from Viterbo University. Ed donated his kidney to his sister, Sonia. He was a boxer and multiple black belt martial arts expert and owned a lawn care business.

Ed is survived by his mother, Elena; brothers: Ronald and Sergio; and sisters: Diana and Sonia.

Eddy, my heart is broken because I wasn't close to you when you needed me the most. Forever you will be in my heart and I'll never forget you. Feliz navidad, mi amor. Mom