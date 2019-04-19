Edward Rebhahn

VIROQUA, Wis. — Edward Paul Rebhahn, 82, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, surrounded by his loving family.
Edward was born April 13, 1936, in Dodge, Wis., to Joseph and Florence (Kulas) Rebhahn. He later served his country in the U.S. ARMY during a nine year tour of duty leading up to the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Army’s downhill ski team and would later teach his own children to downhill-snow and water ski. Ed was a member of the Westby VFW Post# 8021. Both during and after his time in service Ed like to travel and saw most of the U.S. as well as many parts of the world.
Ed came from a large family, having 11 brother and sisters of his own. He married Corrine and later parted after 26 years together, but found love again and spent his last 30 years married and in love with Cheryl Lynn (Ayers) Rebhahn. Together they farmed the same ground for over 26 years until retiring at the young age of 80. He raised cattle for 20 of those years and was a member in good standing with the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association. Ed loved watching and participating in live Rodeo.
Ed could be “crankie” but it never stopped him from lending a helping hand to any neighbor in need. He kept the largest tractor in the valley because sure enough someone might need his help…the same reason he kept his combine, to help others. And of course they must be J.I. CASE. He was a work-a-holic his whole life, working in racine full-time for J.I. CASE including overtime, only to get home to daily chores in running a 100-Acre farm.
God bless our memories of Ed.
Ed is survived today by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Michele (Chris) Nielson, Steven (Amelia) Rebhahn and Joshua Rebhahn; and his grandchildren, Bryan Rebhahn Nielson, Dominic and William Rebhahn. He is also survived by his sisters, Rosanne Shultz and Eileen Schmidtknecht; brother, Cyrus (Linda) Rebhahn; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Rebhahn and Carol Rebhahn; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and siblings-in-law, Emelia Ayers, and Tim (Evelyn) Ayers.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; most of his siblings (and spouses), Mark (Lucille) Rebhahn, Delores (Martin) Czaplewski, Margaret (Allen Frank) then (Mike) Downey, Hildegarde (Jack) Barnum, Lawrence ‘Bud’ Rebhahn, Connie (Gib) Pampuch; an infant brother, Joseph Rebhahn, (Donnie) Schultz, David Rebhahn, (Gerry) Schmidtknecht; and Cheryl’s parents, Gerry and Verna Ayers who were very close to Ed.
Funeral services for Ed will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Peter Beckstrand of Bethel Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may call during a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial should be directed to Bland Bekkedal CfHC or to the Vernon Co. Cattlemen’s Association or the Westby VFW.
To view the whole obituary or leave on-line condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua, is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.