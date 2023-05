Edward S. Neuman, 73, of La Crescent, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his home. Graveside services will be held at Ansche Chesed Jewish Cemetery at 831 Losey Blvd. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 for family and friends at 1:00 p.m. A Service and Remembrance will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Freight House Hiawatha Room followed by a Celebration of Ed’s life at his request from 5:00—8:00 p.m. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.