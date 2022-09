ROCHESTER, MN—Edwin “Ed” J. Anderson, 96, Rochester, died September 21, 2022, at Season’s Hospice House. He was born in Minneapolis, October 31, 1925, to Edwin and Veronica (Roster) Anderson. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. www.mackenfuneralhome.com.