Edwin "Ed" J. Anderson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Edwin "Ed" J. Anderson, 96, Rochester, died Sept. 21, 2022, at Season's Hospice House. He was born in Minneapolis, Oct. 31, 1925, to Edwin and Veronica (Roster) Anderson. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps.

Memorials suggested to Season's Hospice in Rochester, Camp Companion in Rochester, or Disabled Veterans (DAV) in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial service will be held Wed. Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be 2pm on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

