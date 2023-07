Edwin “Ed” P. Quall, 53, passed away at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia on Monday, June 5, 2023. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, August 19, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be one hour prior to service. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.