DE SOTO—Edwin Giese, 92, of rural De Soto, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the De Soto Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of services. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Brush Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ontario, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.