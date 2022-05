WEST SALEM/ONALASKA—Eileen A. Forer, 86, of West Salem and formerly of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Mulder Healthcare Facility, West Salem.

Graveside services will be 2:15 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Onalaska City Cemetery. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.