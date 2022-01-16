BANGOR, WI — Eileen Ann Gerke, age 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Morrow Community Home in Sparta. She was born on July 10, 1927, the daughter of Peter and Florence (Corcoran) Collingon in Bangor, WI.

Eileen graduated from Bangor High School in the spring of 1945, as valedictorian of her class. She then attended La Crosse State Teachers College and in 1948 graduated. She taught in the Sparta School District (1948-1950) and substitute taught in the Bangor School District for many years.

She married Joseph W. Gerke on June 9, 1949, in Bangor, WI. Eileen and Joe owned a dairy farm in Bangor for many years where they raised their five children. She was a voracious reader and a lover of music and travel. An excellent cook and gracious hostess, she particularly enjoyed time together with family and friends and the frequent summer gatherings on the farm.

Eileen is survived by her children: Ann (David) Wieman, Sparta; Barbara (Dennis) Jochman, La Crosse; Carolyn (Dennis) Wilde, Glidden; Joseph P. (Debra) Gerke, Bangor; and MaryBeth (James) Anderson, Verona; grandchildren: Jennifer Wieman, Verona; Diana (Matt) Brown, Winona; Joseph Jochman, Grand Forks, ND, John (Matt) Jochman, Minneapolis; Richard (Aliya) Wilde, New Braunfels; TX, Joel Gerke, Bangor; Emily (Adam) Reinart, Tomah; Joanna Anderson, Minneapolis; and Jack Anderson, St. Paul; great-grandchildren: Brayden and Miles Brown, Kaitlyn, Claire, and Felicity Wilde; brother Joseph (Beverly) Collingon, Cashton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great-granddaughter, Nora Ann Brown; sisters: Sister Rose Rita Collingon, FSPA; Mary (Clyde) Bernett; and Margaret (Norman) Rondorf.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, West Salem. Father John Parr will celebrate the Mass. Msgr. Delbert Malin and Father Zacharie Beya will concelebrate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday, at the church. Masks are highly recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joseph W. and Eileen A. Gerke Memorial Bangor High School Scholarship or Sunshine on the Trail.

The family would like to thank Morrow Home, Sparta and the Mayo Hospice Program for their kind support and excellent care for our Mother during this difficult time. Also we would like to thank Salem Terrace, the place she called home for four years.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.