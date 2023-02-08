LA CROSSE—Eileen B. Paggi, 94, of La Crosse, died on February 5, 2023, in her home with her loving family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Friends and family may visit at the church at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be given to Luther High Music Dept. or First Lutheran “First Light” Early Learning Center.A complete obituary and guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com