Eileen Devore, age 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Soldiers Grove Health Services. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Viola United Methodist Church, with Pastor Lorri McGranahan officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Eileen will be laid to rest at the Viola Cemetery. A lunch will then be served at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.vossfh.com.