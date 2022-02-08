Eileen Mae Schoeder

Eileen Mae Schroeder, 91, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Eileen will be laid to rest at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.