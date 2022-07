WINONA—Eileen Schaefer, 85 of Winona, passed away on July 20, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1937. A celebration of her life will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com to read the full obituary.