ST. JOSEPH RIDGE—Elaine A. Bina, 88, of St. Joseph Ridge, passed away June 22, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on August 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Hwy 33 on St. Joseph Ridge. A visitation will be held at the church on August 11, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m., and concluding with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

A visitation will also be held at the church prior to the Mass from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., when a eulogy will be delivered prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to Elaine’s favorite charities. Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. More information may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com