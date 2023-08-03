ST. JOSEPH RIDGE—Elaine A. (Wuensch) Bina, 88, of St. Joseph Ridge went to God on June 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Bina and their 10 children: Karen Gilster of West Salem, Randy (Lori) Bina of Rice Lake, Nancy (Ed) Pilmonas of Holmen, Laurie (Scott) Perry of West Salem, Kevin (Ann) Bina of West Salem, Diane (Tim) Groth of West Salem, Steven (Kelly) Bina of La Crosse, Janice (Jerry) Seeger of La Crosse, Lisa (Jim Bruehlman) Bina of Argyle, and Stacey (Mike) Norris of Madison.

Her legacy continues with 23 grandchildren: Norman (Chelsea) Gilster, Ethan (Kirsten Gilbertson) Sobkowiak, Andrew (Julia) Sobkowiak, Ben (Katie) Bina, Alex (Anna) Bina, David (Emily) Adams, Lee (Tricia) Adams, Cassie (Loren) Carrell, Ross (Cara Cook) Perry, Rachel (Kevan) La Porte, Whitney (Danny) Ditlevson, Jacob (Emily) Bina, Audra (Adam) Jandt, Trevor (Samantha Strom) Groth, Caralyn (Ben) Mulder, Saphra Bina, Christopher (ElizaBeth) Konze (step grandson), Douglas (Lizette) Steiger, Justin (Kayla) Steiger, Taylor (Kyle Bisek) Pataska, Stuart (Anna Paraskevoulakas) Pataska, Derek (Madie Ward) Norris, and Natalie Norris.

Her love lives on with 26 great-grandchildren: Hazel, Grover, and Laken; Charlie, Callen, Quinn, and Luke; Emma, Eli, and Mason; Samuel, Nora, and Perry; Connor, Peyton, and Owen; Stevie; Fallon; Bronson and, Cooper; Jude, Elliott, Ivy, Emery, and Emerson; Rosalie and Kosta. She is also survived by her siblings: James (Shirley) Wuensch, Charles (Carol) Wuensch, Mary Litchie and Gloria Severson; in-laws: Robert Bina, Joyce Nolden and Daniel Bina.

Elaine was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Donald Bina; her parents: Edgar and Elsie (Hohlfeld) Wuensch; in-laws: Wenzel and Georgina (Arenz) Bina; sister and brother-in-laws: James Lichtie, Kenneth Serverson, Therese Bina, Robert Nolden, David and Marcie Hundt, Garnet Bina; a son-in-law, David Amborn and a great-granddaughter, Elaina Maria Paraskevoulakos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on August 12, 2023, at the St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on August 11, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and concluding with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held prior to the Mass from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 12. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated, by the family, to Elaine’s favorite charities.

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice, Benedictine Living Community, and Elaine’s dear roommate Barb. Thanks also goes to Doctor Kevin Fitzgerald and his nursing staff whom she respected very much. Thank you to Father Bijou of St. Joseph’s Ridge Parish and Deacon Bob Zietlow who is also Elaine’s Godson. And also, to Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory for their guidance during this difficult time.

