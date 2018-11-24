Elaine M. Allen, 71, of La Crosse died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the Cathedral.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.