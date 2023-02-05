LA CROSSE/WESTBY — Elaine Catherine “Kitty” (Volden) Rogers, 92, of La Crosse and Westby, Wis., passed away Dec. 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kitty was born in Westby, Wis., on May 30, 1930, and was the last surviving child of Norman and Norma (Vangen) Volden. She was married to Stanley Spafford and then to Fred Rogers.

Kitty left school early to work and went on to raise three sons, Gregg (Gwen) Spafford, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Randy (Yvonne) Spafford, La Crosse, Wis.; David Rogers, Boulder, Colo. She was a proud Norwegian who grew up speaking the language and knew good lefse when she tasted it. She and Fred loved taking their family on vacations around the United States and, after they retired, reveled in traveling by motorcycle throughout the Midwest and West. They wintered together in Arizona until Fred passed away in 2000. A few years later, Kitty decided she missed the warm weather so much that she went back and bought her own park model in Mesa and spent the rest of her years soaking up the warmth that both friends and Arizona provided.

She loved her grandchildren dearly – Chip (Tonya) Chance, Stephanie Michelson, and David Spafford, all of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Michael (Jenny) Rogers, Bar Harbor, Maine; Elizabeth (James) Bedford, Denver, Colo.; and Ben (Kelly) Spafford, Onalaska, Wis. She also was a proud great-grandmother to Danielle, Tanner, Justin, Garrett, Dani, Lucy, Ethan, Kenna and Jessa, and a great-great-grandmother to Echo, Maddox, Joy, Izzy, Elaina, Orin, and Arora. She loved spending time with her extended Volden family, including her beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also had a special relationship with her former daughter-in-law, Julie Rogers, Denver.

Kitty was preceded in death by her husbands; along with her parents; and two brothers: Eugene and Harold; and six sisters: Olive, Mae, Betty, Hazel, Jane and Janice, and their spouses.

Celebrations of life will be held at a future date in both La Crosse and Mesa. To honor their mutual wishes, she will be joining her husband Fred in the warmth and sunshine of Arizona.