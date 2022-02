Elaine Hatfield

TOMAH-Elaine Muenzenberger Hatfield, 61 years old, went to her eternal resting place on February 20, 2022, with her family by her side at Serenity House in Tomah.

Lanham Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta will be assisting with the funeral arrangements. Services will be held in March.

A headstone will be placed at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah this summer, in memory of Elaine.