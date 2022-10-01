MOORHEAD—Elaine L. Larson, 88, of Moorhead, MN, died September 27, 2022, at Sanford Health Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Elaine was born on her parents’ farm in Fillmore County Minnesota on April 21, 1934. She attended school in Highland, then went to Winona Secretarial school. She later worked at Watkins in Winona, ND state hospital, and nursing homes.

At the center of her life was her deep faith in Jesus. This was exemplified by her kindness, caring, compassion, and selfless qualities.

She enjoyed collecting roosters, plants, and family heritage items, baking, reading and spending time with her family and friends, Lois and Pat. Elaine was a beautiful and truly inspiring person!

She was preceded in passing by Louis Olson Jr., her parents, her brother Hubert, her husband Rev. W. A. Larson, and her daughter Gretchen. She is survived by her sister Doris, her sons Jair, Zach and Kai Larson; daughters Kecia Medbery and Nada Larson, her grandson Malachi Larson, 16 other grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3:00 P.M., with visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Moorhead, MN. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.