SAN CARLOS, CA—Elaine Louise Phelps died Thursday, August 10 at age 87. She was born April 18, 1936 in Trempealeau, WI to Florence (Brom) and William Hohlfeld. She was raised in the La Crosse area and graduated from Aquinas High School. She married the love of her life, John Theron Phelps on August 9, 1958. John and Elaine moved to San Carlos, CA in the early 60’s. Elaine worked many years as a medical technician. She and John loved their dogs, Sam and Susie! She was a wonderful caring wife, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.