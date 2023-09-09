SAN CARLOS, CA—Elaine Louise Phelps died Thursday, August 10 at age 87. She was born April 18, 1936 in Trempealeau, WI to Florence (Brom) and William Hohlfeld. She was raised in the La Crosse area and graduated from Aquinas High School. She married the love of her life, John Theron Phelps on August 9, 1958. John and Elaine moved to San Carlos, CA in the early 60’s. Elaine worked many years as a medical technician. She and John loved their dogs, Sam and Susie! She was a wonderful caring wife, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, John; sisters: Jeanette Ritter, Arlene Kallenbach and Bernice Phelps. She is survived by her sisters: Charlotte Jones, Sharon (Ron) Graw; brother, Ronald (Della) Hohlfeld and sisters-in-law: Helen Phelps, Joan Leitz, Evelyn Wilhelm, Judy Jensen and Mary Viner. Also cherishing Elaine’s memory are many nieces and nephews.
Honoring Elaine’s wishes, cremation has taken place, Elaine will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph’s Mausoleum of the Catholic cemetery, La Crosse.
A burial Mass will be held 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska, WI. Cemetery service will follow after Mass.