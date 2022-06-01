LA CROSSE—Elaine Louise Tischer of La Crosse, WI, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Bethany Transitional Care, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse at her maternal grandmother’s house to parents Clarence and Myrtle (Kosbob) Benz. She married Lloyd “Bud” Tischer on October 25, 1941 in La Crescent, MN. During World War II Elaine worked inspecting shell casings in Milwaukee for the war effort. She was always a very hard worker, she kept an immaculate house and was an excellent cook and hostess. She enjoyed watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies. She also loved to read and reminisce about family.

Elaine is survived by daughter Toni J. Tooley of Waterford, WI., son Kerry H. Tischer of La Crosse who was her caregiver over the last 12 years. She is further survived by granddaughter Tracy J. Tooley of Waterford and by three great grandchildren; Jessica, Benjamin and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bud in 2000, her parents, two sisters Geraldine (Donald) Nichols, Marilyn (Donald) Brandt, many brothers in law and sisters in law, son in law Raymond Tooley Jr., and her beloved granddaughter Stacy Pintar in 2013.

A sincere thank you to the Riverside Transitional Care staff for the compassionate care they gave our sweet Elaine and for keeping our family well informed in all matters.

Private family funeral services will be held on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse. Burial will take place on Monday in Oak Grove Cemetery. Her passing leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.