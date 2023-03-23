LA CROSSE—Elaine M. Bonsack, 87, of La Crosse, WI died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

Elaine Mary Heilman was born on Friday, September 6, 1935, in Sparta, WI to Victor and Myrtle (Ebert) Heilman. Elaine was raised on the family farm near Sparta and was a graduate of Sparta High School. On January 14, 1956, Elaine was united in marriage with Earl Bonsack in Sparta. The couple lived in Milwaukee for four years where Elaine worked for Miller Brewing Company. They moved back to La Crosse where Earl worked for Elaine’s family at Anderson Moving. In 1963, they bought their first semi-truck. That was the start of Earl L. Bonsack Trucking and the beginning of a very special business relationship with G. Heileman Brewing Co. and still proudly continuing 60 years later with City Brewing Co. and many other fine companies. Elaine worked in the business until October of last year.

Elaine was a devout Catholic woman who volunteered her talents and time with so many people and causes. She was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. Elaine served on the Diocesan Parish Council of La Crosse, Parish Council of Women and the finance committee at St. James the Less Church, Investment Committee for the Aquinas Foundation, and board of directors for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was a recipient of the Valiant Woman Award for Church Women United.

Elaine enjoyed reading, music, dancing, and traveling. She and Earl went on many cruises with the entire family. She loved having all of the family together, and Elaine loved, loved, loved Elvis Presley!

She is survived by her husband, Earl; three children: Jean (Randy) Hubert of Onalaska, WI, Jane Schein of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jeff (Kelly) Bonsack of La Crosse; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: Alan and Russell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Mayo Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided to Elaine.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to: St. James the Less Endowment Fund, Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe, Church Women United – La Crosse Area or the Aquinas Foundation.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at the Burns Cemetery in Bangor, WI.

Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Discover me, oh my God, the nothingness of this world, the greatness of heaven, shortness of time, and the length of eternity.