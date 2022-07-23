COLBURN—Elaine M. (Langel) Phelps, 95 of the Town of Colburn, Chippewa County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, WI.

She was born on February 1st, 1927 in the Township of Eagle Point to Emil and Martha (Roth) Langel.

Elaine married Harvey M. Phelps in 1943, following marriage she worked on the family farm and took care of her family.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and painting.

Elaine is survived by her children: Donald Phelps, Nancy Phelps, Annette (Eugene) Miller, Harvey (Karen Granquist-deceased) Phelps, Julia (Raymond) Burzynski, Jean Phelps, Phillip (Julia Crossett) Phelps, Kevin Phelps and Bruce Phelps. Also survived by 19 Grandchildren; many Great Grandchildren; her Siblings Sandy Hafer, Larry Langel, Sonja Kane, David (Dorothy) Langel, Charles Langel and Arthur (Wanda) Langel. Also by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Dorothy Lancor, Ruth Beyers, Robert (Lorena) Langel, Emil (Lorraine) Langel, Jr.and Sharon Roberg; grandchildren: Rick John Vajgrt and Dana Vajgrt; nieces and nephews: Andy Langel, Amy Langel and Aron Langel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Rev. George Olinske officiating.

Interment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI. following the service.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service Tuesday morning at the Funeral Home.

