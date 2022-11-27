MELROSE — Elaine M. Sawyer, 93, of Melrose died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Liberty Village Assisted Living in Tomah, where she resided for the past five months.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Melrose United Methodist Church, Melrose, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Melrose Cemetery.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.