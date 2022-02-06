ARCADIA — Elaine M. Suchla, 85, of Arcadia passed away on January 28, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN.

Elaine was born February 11, 1936, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Arthur and Marion (Mitchell) Dworschak. She was united in marriage to Clifford Suchla on October 27, 1956, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI.

Elaine was employed at Ashley Furniture for many years, retiring in 2008. A longtime member of Holy Family Parish, Elaine had a strong faith and served the congregation for many years as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, as well as, participating in choir and numerous other parish councils and groups.

Elaine is survived by six daughters: Pauline (Robert) Pieterick — Arcadia, WI; Jane Suchla — Charlotte, NC; Colette (Michael) Suchla-Doyle — Onalaska, WI; Arlene (Randy) Bahr — Coon Valley, WI; Ann (David) Platteter — Arcadia, WI; Charlotte (Scott) Roraff — Winona, MN; and son, Bradley (Stacy) Suchla — Arcadia, WI; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four step-great-grandchildren; siblings Karen Hanson — La Crosse, WI; Ardelle Tuxen — La Crosse, WI; Pam Matthees — Rockford, IL; William (Sue) Dworschak — DePere, WI; Lawrence (Donna) Dworschak — Rockford, IL; Deborah (Grant) Kutchara — Winona, MN; Stephanie Dworschak — Wabasha, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Suchla on September 19, 2021; her parents; sister, Rita Gahnz-Ronnenberg; brother, Marvin Dworschak and brother, John Dworschak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on February 12, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, rural Arcadia at a later date. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.