Elaine Marie Mugerauer, age 78, affectionately known as “Lainey” by her family, diedand went to her solar home on Wednesday, September 29th at Lakeview Health Centerin West Salem WI. She was born in Stevens Point, WI on September 27, 1943, to Carland Bernice (Okray) Kitowski. She was the 3rd born of 7 children. Elaine graduatedfrom Maria High School in 1961. She played the violin and she loved to sew. She did anenormous amount of sewing and made up all her own patterns.

She married Steve Mugerauer on January 9, 1970, in Oshkosh, WI. To this union, onedaughter, Rebecca, was born. Elaine went on to get a teaching degree fromUW-Oshkosh and graduated magna cum laude.

Elaine was a beloved sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother who had a love for life. Sheloved shopping for a good deal at Kohl’s, chocolate malts, dips in the lake, camping innature, and solar power technology.

Elaine had one true love of her life: country-western singer Toby Keith. She adored hergrandchildren who visited her often. She loved being outside and was a daily walkeruntil her health declined. She had a very strong faith life and was a devout Catholic. Herfaith is what helped her get through life’s tough moments.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Carl; and her brother FritzKitowksi. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Montana) Stewart of Onalaska, WI; four grandchildren: Dakota, Sophia, Lillian, and Josephine Stewart; five siblings: Carol (Bruce) Botsford of Dillon MT, Mary Kitowski of Stevens Point, WI, Dennis (Mary)Kitowski of Custer, WI, David (Paulette) Kitowski of Stevens Point, WI, and Jerome (Lori) Kitowski of Black River Falls, WI. She also had many beloved nieces andnephews.

Elaine greatly appreciated the tender loving care she received at Lakeview HealthCenter over the past three years.

Funeral Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Those who wish to attend the burial may do so after the funeral. If you are able, please wear purple in honor of Elaine’s favorite color.I

nstead of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to “Janet’s House of Hope”. Janet’s House of Hope is a foundation created to help women find housing who are affected by mental illness. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.