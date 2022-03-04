TOMAH—Elaine Muenzenberger Hatfield, 61 years old, went to her eternal resting place on February 20, 2022, with her family by her side at Serenity House in Tomah. She was born on November 18, 1960 to Arthur and Irene (Frederick) Muenzenberger.

Her life was cut short to an ongoing struggle with Congenital Vascular Ehlers-Danlos and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon/Rectal/Liver Cancer. She had a strong faith in God and strongly believed he provided her comfort, strength, and courage to get her through these difficult times on her journey home.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Stacy (Robert) Gebczyk and her two precious grandsons: Brayden and Broawyn Gebczyk. She is also survived by her little spitfire dog, Remi. Along with them is her older brother, Charles (Reena Kazianka) Muenzenberger, Charles’s daughter, Tiffany (Rob) Milton, their children: Ian, Sabriel, and Willow, Charles’s daughter, Tracey and her daughter, Natalie. Reena’s children: Kim Kazianka and her family and Jeremy Koehler (his fiance, Kassidy Rynes) and their family; a twin sister, Arlene (Michael) Erickson, their daughter, Ashley (Travis) Schendel and their daughters: Sadie and Bristol, their daughter, Jenna (Bryan) Weisman, their daughters: Kinsley, Brynley and baby Weisman on the way; a younger brother, Arnold Muenzenberger. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. She also has extended family through marriage.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Irene (Muenzenberger) Frederick; grandparents: Clarence and Rosie (Reise) Muenzenberger and Michael and Martha (Brueggeman) Frederick along with her infant nephew, Timothy Charles Muenzenberger. Along with these are many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Her pride and joy were every moment spent with her family, friends and all her 4-legged fur-babies. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, all the quality time she could get with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons, going to watch various sporting events, her grandson’s performances in Limited Edition show choir, musicals and plays, spending time with family in Wisconsin Dells, boating, camping, shopping, walking, motorcycle/moped rides, bird watching, working yard and in flower gardens, and crafting. She was able to do some traveling and really enjoyed the nature and scenery from that experience. She was a people person who made friends easily wherever she went. No matter what, she was always willing to drop what she was doing to help wherever and whenever she could and never expected anything in return. She was a strong and selfless person who stood up for what she believed in.

A special thanks to all her Earthly Angels who assisted her during her time of need and on her journey home—Family, friends, the Serenity House workers, other care providers and volunteers. Special thanks to her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons for all their help with packing, moving, lawn care and taking care of her dog, Remi, so that she could spend more time with her. Thanks to special friends like Candee Kuhn who had a gorgeous urn made special for her, her friend Marti Walker who graciously helped her with shopping, packing, moving, etc. to be closer to family and the doggie sits for Remi as needed, and her friend, Mike Jamesson who created a beautiful tribute song especially for Elaine.

She wants to thank all her family and friends for their love, support, kind words, and visits during her hardest times!Lanham Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta will be assisting with the funeral arrangements. Services will be held in March. A headstone will be placed at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah this summer, in memory of Elaine.