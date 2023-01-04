ONALASKA — Elaine R. Miller, 89, of Onalaska and formerly of Stoddard, passed away at Morrow Home in Sparta on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, Wis. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship room. A private burial will take place at a later date, at the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Morrow Home in Sparta for the care given to Elaine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard, St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska, Institutional Ministry, or Builders for Christ.