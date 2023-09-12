WINONA — Elaine R. Wieczorek, 79, of Winona passed away in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Elaine was born in St. Paul on April 21, 1944, to Carl and Elinor (Lueck) Stever. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1962 and became an LPN through Winona Vocational Technical School. She became an RN through Western Wisconsin Technical School in 1977 and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1984. Elaine worked at Winona Community Memorial Hospital in many departments and then worked mostly in the emergency room until she transferred to the dialysis department until her retirement in 2010. Elaine touched the lives of many patients she cared for in the Winona area.

Elaine loved horses from an early age. Her self-discipline allowed her to buy more than one horse when she was a teenager. She spent many hours riding her horses throughout Winona County. She competed in pole weaving, barrel racing and was a regular cowgirl.

Elaine married David Wieczorek on Sept. 28, 1963, and they had six children together, embarking on many adventures as a large and energetic traveling clan. From road trips to the Badlands and Glacier National Park and canoe trips to the Boundary Waters and camping at Money Creek, Elaine’s sense of energy and adventure was a driving force in everyone’s lives.

Elaine was also a seasoned global traveler and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Costa Rica, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to go out and see the world — and then she could come and visit!

Elaine is survived by her six children: Adam (Polly) Wieczorek of Woodbury, Minnesota, Kim Wieczorek (Mark Cryer) of Chittenango, New York, Jennifer Breitlow of Winona, Anthony Wieczorek of Lindenhurst, Illinois, Katy (Rich) Anthony of Winona and Sara (Scott) Weneck of Denver, Colorado; 12 grandchildren: Brandon, Ian, Zachary, Duncan, David, Carly, Marcus, Christian, Amanda, Cole, Mira and Noah; sister Carole Stever; brothers-in-law Jim (Joan) Wieczorek, Larry (Rita) Wieczorek and Tom (Kris) Wieczorek; and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David, her brother-in-law Wayne, her sisters-in-law Marjorie, Eileen, Dixie and Maryanne, and all of her beloved animals.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, with a service in honor of Elaine beginning at 3 p.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Refreshments will be served after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Phyllis A. McClenathan Nursing Scholarship at the Winona Health Foundation at 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, MN 55987, or to Winona Volunteer Services at 402 E. Second St., Winona, MN 55987, in memory of Elaine Wieczorek.

Elaine will be remembered for her generosity, sense of adventure, fierce work ethic, knowing all the rules of all the card games we played together, incredible commitment to excellent care for others and devotion to her family.

She (and her baking) will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Elaine’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.