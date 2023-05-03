Elaine Rita (Hanley) Sydejko passed into the loving hands of the Lord, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the age of 98.9 years.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, with Deacon Mark Manko officiating, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the Chippewa Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in memory of mom.

