ONALASKA — Elaine K. Schlifer, 90, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
She was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Port Huron, Mich., to Clyde and Marge (Hilliker) Nelson. On Dec. 4, 1948, she married Donald Schlifer in La Crosse. She worked as a secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation from 1969-1989, when she retired. Elaine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casinos, knitting and watching Packers games.
She is survived by two sons, Doug (Peggy) Schlifer and Greg (Trina) Schlifer, both of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Laura Schlifer, Amie (Dan) Reit, Andrew Schlifer and Adam Schlifer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald in 1995; and a grandson, Joel Schlifer in 2010.
In keeping with Elaine’s wishes there will be no services. She will be buried in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family.