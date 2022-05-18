Elaine Wrobel

STODDARD—Elaine (Bluske) Wrobel, 95, of Stoddard, passed away on May 2, 2022.

Elaine was born on February 24, 1927, in the town of Harmony, in Vernon County, to Harry and Matilda (Kapanke) Bluske. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Harold A. Wrobel on September 21, 1948, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. They were married for 48 years.

Harold and Elaine farmed on the family farm on Oak Ridge for many years before moving to Stoddard in 1998. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Ladies Aid, Stoddard Lions Club, and Oak Ridge Homemakers. Elaine taught Vacation Bible School for a number of years and could be found working at H&R Block during tax season.

Elaine truly enjoyed following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s music and sports activities; especially football. Gardening, baking, and fishing on the Mississippi River were favorite hobbies. Elaine also liked to travel and held a special appreciation for all of the beautiful flowers and crops found throughout our local countryside.

Elaine is known for her kind heart and generous nature. She will be missed by many.

Elaine is survived by daughters: Kathleen (Bill) Lockington and Bonnie (Dean) Lovell; son, Larry (Sue) Wrobel; grandchildren: Jason (Tessa) Lockington, Stacey (Blaine) Markuson; Jeremy (Heather) Lilyquist, Greg (Emily) Lovell, Dustin (Kirstin) Lovell, Brian (Amy) Wrobel, Kate (Dustin) Nottestad, and Hannah Kagel; 17 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Matilda Bluske; husband, Harold; daughter, Rhonda; grandson, Eric; brother, Arnold Bluske; brother-in-law, Stanley Wrobel; sisters-in-law: Lucille Wrobel and Ellen Bluske.

Elaine’s family would like to extend their thanks to Elaine’s caregivers from Bethel Helping Hands and to the many friends and neighbors who visited with her over the years.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stoddard. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at the church with burial in St. Matthew’s Church Cemetery. Memorials in Elaine’s name may be given to the Stoddard Lions Club or St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.