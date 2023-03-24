HOKAH, MN—Eldon Jerome Iverson, 93, of Hokah , MN passed away peacefully, as he longed to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 15, 2023 at Valley View Healthcare, Houston, MN.

Eldon was born February 20, 1930 in Preston, MN to Selma (Larson) and Edwin Iverson. He was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Black Hammer. Eldon was raised on a farm in Rooster Valley and attended country school. He farmed for 21+ years followed by a few years constructing homes for Tweeten Construction and Chiglo Construction. In 1969 he began working for La Crosse Footwear and dedicated 26 years until his retirement in 1995.

Eldon served four years in the United States National Guard.

In 1965 he was united in marriage to Hazel Janice Halvorson. Together they raised their two children, Janice and Jerome. While raising their family they became members at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church La Crescent, MN. In retirement years Eldon and Hazel became members of Community Church of Hokah.

Eldon and Hazel square danced with the Happy Twirlers Club and were 4-H leaders for the Hokah Chiefs 4-H Club. They were active members for many years in the Hiawatha Valley Campers Club where Eldon held various officer positions. They also attended Hokah Senior Citizens.

Eldon and Hazel enjoyed traveling to the western and southern states with their campers over the years. Some of his joys and pleasures were bird watching, camping, custom lawn mowing, flower gardening, and playing cards with family and friends.

He loved his family and grandchildren dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Eldon is survived by Hazel his loving wife of 58 years; daughter, Janice (Bruce Hegge) Messner of Caledonia, MN; grandchildren: Garrett (Alyssa) Mullen Sturtevant, WI, Michaela (aka Cameron) Mullen, Rochester, MN and Dani Iverson, Onalaska, WI; and great-granddaughter, Sophie along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents in-law; son, Jerome; grandsons: Kevin and Johnathan Mullen; sister and brother in-law: Shirley (Dale) Droivold; along with brothers and sisters in-law: Earl (Marcella) Colver, Jr., Ardell (Ralph) Presley, Arleen (Norman) Kelly, Mervin (Arlene) Colver, Ruth Heslip and husband.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Community Church of Hokah, Hokah, MN. Pastors Dave Possing and Jay Tolleson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Community Church of Hokah are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Healthcare and St. Croix Hospices.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.

