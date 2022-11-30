Eldon Robert Townsend, age 75, of rural De Soto, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1947, to Eldon R. Townsend Sr. and Eileen (Larson) Townsend. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1965, where he was a member of the baseball team. After graduation, he began working at the Red Mound Co-Op Creamery, which was managed by his father. He was a cheesemaker at the Co-Op until its closing in 1989. He held various jobs until his retirement. Eldon, or “Sonny” as his family called him, was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching a variety of different sports on television and collecting cards.
Survivors include his brother, Ronald (Linda) Townsend of De Soto; his nephew, Patrick (Heather) Townsend and their son, Holden; his nieces, Chelsea (Justin) Lockington and their children, Spencer, Grant, Harper, and Henry; and Claire (Mathew) VanWormer and their children, Charlie and Evelyn; and many cousins.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marie Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.