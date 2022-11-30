Eldon Robert Townsend, age 75, of rural De Soto, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1947, to Eldon R. Townsend Sr. and Eileen (Larson) Townsend. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1965, where he was a member of the baseball team. After graduation, he began working at the Red Mound Co-Op Creamery, which was managed by his father. He was a cheesemaker at the Co-Op until its closing in 1989. He held various jobs until his retirement. Eldon, or “Sonny” as his family called him, was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching a variety of different sports on television and collecting cards.