Eleanor A. (Rudi) Pederson

Eleanor was born as the only child March 25th, 1934 to Adolph and Emma (Anderson) Rudi on the Family Farm near Holmen in Council Bay Wisconsin and passed away peacefully September 3, 2022 after a two month stay at the Morrow Home in Sparta.

Eleanor attended the one room Council Bay schoolhouse as a child and took great pride in skipping her 4th grade year being promoted from 3rd to 5th grade. She later graduated from Holmen High School as salutatorian. Her Holmen ties have always been important to her. Since she was 17 year old upon graduation, her parents had to come into La Crosse and sign a children’s working permit for her to work at Allis Chalmers as a secretary. She met her future husband Leif at the Concordia Ballroom and later married September 20th, 1958 at Holmen Lutheran Church.

Her life transformed from one family farm to another moving to Fish Creek Ridge where milking dairy cows became her new profession along with raising her family. Leif and Eleanor continued to farm both family farms, with their children, making the 35 mile trip one way with tractors, machinery and hauling hay. She was the designated tractor driver with a baler as the rest of the family loaded hay on the hayracks behind.

Eleanor was an avid gardener and spent more of her time outside than inside. She was a dedicated homemaker, farmer, and church member. She belonged to the Ridge Ramblers Homemakers, ELCA Ladies Aide, Esther Circle, and many years as Sunday School Superintendent along with other church officer positions. Her Norwegian heritage was always passionate to her as she and her husband would speak fluent Norwegian. She was also a member of the Sons of Norway.

She was one of the most genuine and caring people you would ever meet. Family and faith were so important as family would gather for every holiday and birthday, and rarely was there ever a church service in attendance missed. Her quick one phrase responses and humor were incredible. Her true gift was her complimentary nature making those around her feel special and valued.

She is survived by her three children: daughter, Ann Pederson of Sparta; sons: Mark (Shelly) Pederson of Holmen and Eric Pederson Rockland; three grandchildren: Naomi (Matt) Bjergum Landon, La Crosse and Marissa, Madison and two great-grandchildren: Rylan and Taelyn along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leif and parents: Adolph and Emma and many special aunts and uncles.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Sept. 9th at the Jandt—Fredrickson—Funeral Home in Bangor WI. from 3:00—7:00 p.m. Services will be held at The Fish Creek Lutheran Church, Rockland, WI at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be offered at http://jandtfredrickson.com/.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.