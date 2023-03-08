Eleanor E. Elsen, 99, of Bangor, passed away March 4, 2023.

She was born January 17, 1924, in Burr Oak to John and Esther (Pfaff) Kastenschmidt. On August 29, 1940, she was united in marriage to Donald W. Elsen at St. Mary’s in Bangor. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., March 11, 2023, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish (formerly, St. Leo’s) in West Salem. Msgr Jeffrey Burrill will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bangor. Friends may call at Church, from 9 a.m., until the time of Mass, Saturday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bangor Historical Society or St Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem.

A special thanks to the nursing staff at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta, and the Mayo Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to Eleanor.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.