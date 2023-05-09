CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eleanor “Ellie” Emma (Roshell) Wohlbier, 88, of Chippewa Falls died on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in the village of Lake Hallie.

She was born Sept. 16, 1934, in the town of Arthur, Chippewa County, to Margaret (Lancor) and Frederick Roshell. In 1952 ,she graduated from Cadott High School and moved to Chippewa Falls, where she met Walter “Dutch” F. Wohlbier Jr. They married on May 12, 1956, at Central Lutheran Church.

Ellie worked most of her life as a waitress for restaurants such as the Flame, Black Steer and Fuzzy Thurston’s Left Guard. She also worked for Mason Shoe in their mailroom.

She enjoyed volunteering in many of her husband’s civic and military organizations. She was an active member of the WOTM Chapter of the local Moose Lodge; member of the UCT; a lifetime member of the local VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, the AMVETS Auxiliary and TREA Auxiliary; and served on the Patriotic Council. She worked tirelessly to establish a Chippewa County Veterans Marker, which was dedicated in 1993 at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott.

Ellie is survived by her three daughters: Karen (Mark) Robinson of Corvallis, Oregon, Sarah Schindler of Eau Claire and Linda (John) Paquette of Andover, Minnesota; eight grandchildren: Shannon Robinson of Phillomath, Oregon, Cody (Chelsea) Robinson of Corvallis, Oregon, Dylan Robinson of Corvallis, Oregon, Robert Schindler III of Colfax, Graham (Paige Logslett) Schindler of Colfax, Duron (Joy) Schindler of Altoona, Molly (Joe Yakesh) Schindler of Bloomer, Nolan Paquette of Andover, Minnesota; 10 great-grandchildren: Kolbe, Taylor, Payton, Jace, Mason, Corbin, Braden, Easton, Mia and Lainey; two sisters-in-law; Kay Wohlbier of Stevens Point and Darlene Roshell of Chippewa Falls; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and several friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Wohlbier Jr.; two sons: Walter F. Wohlbier III and Jon H. Wohlbier; her parents; and her three brothers: Allen, Elmer and Albert Roshell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the church. There will be a Women of the Moose Walk Through at 1:30 p.m. immediately followed by a Military Auxiliary Walk Through.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.