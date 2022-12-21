STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Eleanor G. Russell, 105, of Stewartville, Minnesota, formerly a longtime Onalaska resident, died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, where she had been a resident since 2019.

Eleanor Geneva Torgerson was born on Nov. 23, 1917, in Holmen to Theodore and Ruth (Johnson) Torgerson. She grew up Onalaska and attended school there, graduating from Onalaska High School in 1935. Eleanor was married in La Crosse to Tharon Russell. The couple owned and operated many businesses together and in a number of different locations — a service station in Stoddard, Wisconsin, an AW Drive-in in Minneapolis, a motel in Turtle Lake, Minnesota, and hotel in Valley City, North Dakota, and managed apartment buildings in Fargo, North Dakota and Milwaukee. They retired together and lived in Onalaska for a number of years. Mr. Russell died on Aug. 7, 2007. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles as recently as this year. She enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by three daughters, Diane Haga of Onalaska; Barbara Oxley of Buffalo, Minnesota, and Kathie (Tom) Martin of St. Charles, Missouri; and one son, Dennis (Brenda) Russell of Sandy, Utah; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tharon, her parents, one sister, three brothers and one granddaughter.

In keeping with Eleanor’s wishes, no service or visitation will take place. A private family burial and committal service will be held at Onalaska Cemetery in Onalaska at a later date.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Eleanor are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.