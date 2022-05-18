VIROQUA—Eleanor Geneva Everson, age 76, of Viroqua, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Eleanor was born on November 24, 1945, to Elmer and Gladys (Olson) Everson in Crawford County. Following her father’s passing in July of 1948, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Joseph and Olive Wanberg of rural Ferryville on their farm. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1964. She initially attended a beautician school in Madison but soon decided her calling was in hospital work, and so she trained as a nursing assistant at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She lived in Viroqua and worked there until her retirement at the age of 62. In her exemplary career, she earned the distinction of never having missed a day of work and many of her co-workers spoke of how they enjoyed working with her.

In retirement she volunteered at Bethel Nursing Home, helping with activities. She enjoyed the music programs and would often dance to the music. When she was diagnosed with the onset of Alzheimer’s, she lived there as a resident, and it was a natural transition for her. Her biggest regret was giving up her car, apartment, and independence.

After Bethel Home closed, she moved to Vernon Manor in December of 2021. She passed away peacefully after a brief decline in health.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Survivors include her sisters: Carol (Joseph) Stekel of La Crosse, and their children, Joe of Milwaukee, Scott of Rochester, MN, and Susan of Minneapolis; and her sister, Judy (Gerald) Strnad of Prairie du Chien, and their son, Daniel and family of Prairie du Chien; as well as cousins and dear friends. She will be sincerely missed by all.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Freeman Lutheran Church. Visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at vossfh.com.