Eleanor Henry

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Eleanor M. Henry, 100, of La Crescent passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent.
She was born June 19, 1918, in Heron Lake, Minn., to Otto and Julia (Wagner) Pelzel. She married Edward Henry July 24, 1943, in Heron Lake. He preceded her in death April 29, 1978. After retirement she moved to La Crescent, where she volunteered in her church and community. Eleanor was a good mother who was known for her cooking and baking. Family meal time, church on Sunday and her faith in God were very important to her.
She is survived by two sons, Richard “Dick” (Dorothy) Henry of Port Clinton, Ohio, Mark (JoAnn) Henry of Sartell, Minn.; two daughters, Kathy (Wayne) Strittmater of La Crescent, Mary Kay (Scott) May of St. Cloud, Minn.; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Henry of La Crescent; fourteen grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leo Pelzel and Charles Pelzel. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert “Bob” Henry and David Henry; an infant daughter, Suzanne Henry; along with four brothers, Alfred Pelzel, Gerald Pelzel, Ray Pelzel and Sylvester Pelzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Crucifixion Catholic Church, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at noon Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Worthington, Minn. The Rev. Brad Pelzel will officiate at the graveside.
