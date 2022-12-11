Eleanor Lorraine Lee, 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Onalaska, Wis. She was born on September 11, 1930, the youngest of five children to Sever and Rhena (Thompson) Brudos.

She was baptized and confirmed at the Freeman Lutheran Church in rural Ferryville, Wis. On March 27, 1948, she married Alden T. Lee at her family home. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Eleanor graduated from Viroqua High School and worked as a bookkeeper for many years, retiring from Dayton's in Onalaska.

She loved flowers and baking. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and spent many hours making lefse, as well as great cookies and pies. In their retirement, she and Alden enjoyed traveling in their motor home, spending many winters in Arizona, where they made lots of new friends and enjoyed the warm weather. She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem where she was involved in the Miriam circle and the Green Thumb Club.

Surviving are her three children: Carol (Rodger) Schomberg of La Crosse; Ingrid (Ronald) Eggleston of Huachuca City, Ariz.; and Thomas (Tammy) Lee of Menomonee Falls, Wis. She is further survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem on Thursday, December 15, at noon. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to either Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Onalaska Care Center. Eleanor's online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.