Eleanor M. Proksch

Eleanor was a woman of many interests and many friends. She was a homemaker, worked at the telephone company, was an excellent seamstress who did alterations and sewing for many people, and even did some bar tending. In her younger days, Eleanor enjoyed dancing at the Avalon Ballroom, going to movies, riding the trolley, and league bowling, which she did until age 89. She loved volunteering in the gift shop at Gundersen and going up north on vacation to Mercer, WI for Loon Days. In her later years, Eleanor enjoyed listening to the music of Lawrence Welk, Daniel O'Donnell, and Liberace, plus watching her Hallmark and Lifetime movies, car rides, and feeding and watching her birds, especially her cardinals and her favorite squirrel, Freddie. She kept her mind sharp with crossword scratch-offs and reading everything she could get her hands on. She amazed everyone by how spry and physically fit she was almost to the end of her life. Eleanor loved people and enjoyed being in the spotlight. Her favorite moments were the many times she was interviewed for TV. Eleanor will be remembered as being kind and helpful. She was a grandma to all who needed one. Truly an amazing person.