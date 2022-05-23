Eleanor M. Udulutch, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Country Villa in Omro, Wis. She was born to the late Myron and Izro (Slaback) Hougom on August 14, 1932. Eleanor graduated from Onalaska High School. She married the love of her life, Charles Udulutch, on July 18, 1954, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska, Wis. They had three children and spent 61 years of marriage together until his passing on May 17, 2016.

Their family moved to follow Chuck’s career, and Eleanor flourished in every new location. She worked at the many furniture stores that she and Chuck would travel to across the country. Often she was the top salesperson because of her genuine, authentic concern for her customers. She would refer to herself as ‘Grandma’ to her customers, which seemed to create a bond of trust between them.

Everyone that knew her loved her, just as she loved them back. She was kind to everyone and every living thing. Eleanor worked at many nursing homes, providing tender loving care to the elderly. Eleanor also babysat for many local families; she not only enjoyed babysitting, she dearly loved all the children she took care of, continuing to stay in touch with them even after they had grown. She was very active in improving her community as well, always volunteering at election time and supporting progressive candidates any way she could. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. When she wasn’t with her family, Eleanor enjoyed taking care of her rose garden in her backyard, which she kept in impeccable condition. She loved to care for and share the beautiful roses she grew in her garden. Eleanor saw the beauty in all of God’s creation with the eye of an artist. She drew trees, flowers, leaves, and winter scenes with breathtaking detail. Eleanor was a deeply religious person; because of her faith she was not afraid of death but rather, looked forward to the day she would once again be united with her loving husband and family.

Eleanor is survived by her two children: Carol (Charlie) Weinholzer and Steven (Theresa) Udulutch; son-in-law, Scott Dehne; and her sister, Barbara (Hougom) Anderson; Eight grandchildren: Jeremy (Dawn), Angela (Jeff), Amber (Drew), Michael, Allison, Melissa, Alexander, and Branden; and seven great-grandchildren: Alex, Jula, Maelyn, Mallory, Zarah, Aliza, and Callista. She is further survived by her sisters In-law and brothers In-law: Ellen (Brad) Filzen, Mary (Jerry) Guentner, and Janice Evans; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Dehne; her brother, LeRoy Hougom Sr.; and sister, Bonnie (Hougom) Hotson.

A memorial service for Eleanor will be held in Onalaska, Wis., at First Lutheran Church at 410 Main St. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse.

The family would like to thank Lisa and all the staff at Country Villa for their loving and compassionate care of Eleanor during her time there.