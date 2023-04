Eleanor Marie Redlin, 98, of Plano, Texas and formerly of La Crosse passed away at her home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, April 28th at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.